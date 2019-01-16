NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – New Britain Police arrested two teens for the murder of a man on North Street Tuesday night.
The victim, identified as Erik Rivera, was shot at the intersection of North and Oak Street around 7:30 p.m.
Rivera was brought to Hartford Hospital for treatment, but later died.
On Wednesday, New Britain police arrested 18-year-old Justin Hapgood and a 17-year-old.
Hapgood was charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
He is being held on a $2 million bond and is expected to appear in court on Thursday.
The 17-year-old was remanded to the juvenile detention center and is also being held on a $2 million bond.
He was charged with accessory to murder.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact New Britain police at 860-826-3131.
(1) comment
3rd world over there.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.