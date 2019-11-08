NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Two teens were arrested in connection with the theft of an SUV that had two young children inside.
One was a 14-year-old boy. The second was 18-year-old Dulyn Foreman.
Foreman is scheduled to face a judge on Friday.
New Haven police said they were familiar with the 14-year-old suspect.
The day the vehicle was stolen, police said they spotted the teen in it and recognized him from a warrant issued for another stolen vehicle.
He managed to get away. However, police caught up with him on Thursday.
They said he admitted to stealing the SUV in Wednesday's incident.
Investigators said it began around 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Roberto Clemente School in New Haven.
A mother left her two children in the Mercedes SUV with the engine running as she went to get an older child at the school.
Police said the 14-year-old stole the vehicle with the 5-year-old boy and his 10-month-old sister still inside.
After realizing the children were in the backseat, the teen dropped them off at Rice Field.
A Good Samaritan who happened to be driving by at the time spotted the car seat and the little boy standing next to it.
She stopped and called 911.
An all out manhunt began for the driver, whom police eventually arrested on Thursday.
Channel 3 was told that they also arrested Foreman in connection with the case. They said he was in possession of items stolen from the vehicle.
As for the mother, police said she also could face charges.
“We’re still investigating," said Assist. Chief Karl Jacobsen, New Haven police. "She may not have gone fully since the school and even the suspect had mentioned the mother was in close proximity to the car. So we are going to take everything into account and find out if there will be charges for the mother or not.”
Police called the incident a cautionary tale for parents, or anyone, who leaves a vehicle running.
