NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - Two 19-year-olds and two minors were arrested after state police said they found guns, drugs and alcohol in a car.
Raymond Williams and Hypatia Areizaga, both 19 from Naugatuck, face a number of charges.
Troopers said they were pulled over on Saturday night on Rubber Avenue in Naugatuck.
They said they found marijuana, bottles of open beer, knives and a stolen gun in the vehicle.
Williams was charged with a pistol permit violation, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, providing liquor to a minor, risk of injury to a child, stealing a firearm, criminal possession of a pistol and violation of a protective order.
He was held on a $150,000 and was arraigned in Waterbury court on Monday.
Areizaga was charged with illegal sale/delivery of liquor to a minor, permitting a minor to possess alcohol and risk of injury to a child. She'll face a judge in waterbury on April 15.
The juveniles, both 14 years old, were also charged.
One was charged with having drug paraphernalia and possession liquor as a minor.
The other was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon and possession liquor as a minor.
