MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Two teenagers were arrested following a disturbance at Cinemark Theatre in Manchester Sunday night, police say.
Officials say officers responded to the theater on Redstone Road around 7:15 p.m. for a report of a large disturbance involving juveniles.
There were about 20 teenagers yelling, disturbing customers, and screaming, police said.
Police say when officers arrived, staff at the theater reported that the group became aggressive with them when they were asked to leave.
An employee at the theater told police he was assaulted by a juvenile female.
When officers attempted to speak with her, police say she began assaulting officers.
According to police, mutual aid from surrounding agencies was requested because of the size of the crowd in the theater.
Police say a 17-year-old female from Hartford was charged with Breach of Peace, two counts of Assault of Police Officer, Interfering with an Officer, and Criminal Mischief and Trespass.
A second 17-year-old female from Hartford was charged with Breach of Peace and Interfering with an Officer, officials said.
There were no injuries as a result of the incident and operations returned to normal, police said.
