STAMFORD (WFSB) - Three teenagers were charged in connection with the murder of a high school football player in Stamford.
According to police, a 16-year-old was charged with murder, and a 17-year-old and 18-year-old Jimmy Jean-Baptiste were charged with accessory to murder.
The two minors were not identified by police because of their ages.
The victim was identified as 18-year-old Antonio Robinson.
According to police, Robinson was shot under Interstate 95 in Stamford on May 31.
The teens and Jean-Baptiste were all arrested the same night, but for trespassing.
They only recently were charged in connection with Robinson's murder.
