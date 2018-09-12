Jimmy Jean-Baptiste

Jimmy Jean-Baptiste was arrested as an accessory to murder following the death of an 18-year-old football player in Stamford on May 31. (Stamford police)

STAMFORD (WFSB) - Three teenagers were charged in connection with the murder of a high school football player in Stamford.

According to police, a 16-year-old was charged with murder, and a 17-year-old and 18-year-old Jimmy Jean-Baptiste were charged with accessory to murder.

The two minors were not identified by police because of their ages.

The victim was identified as 18-year-old Antonio Robinson.

According to police, Robinson was shot under Interstate 95 in Stamford on May 31.

The teens and Jean-Baptiste were all arrested the same night, but for trespassing.

They only recently were charged in connection with Robinson's murder.

