NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – A New Britain police cruiser was totaled Monday night after it was hit by a stolen car being driven by a teenager.

Mayor Erin Stewart said two 16-year-olds and a 13-year-old were in the car, which was reported stolen out of Stratford.

They crashed directly into a cruiser, which was totaled. She said the officer is okay.

“All are okay, kids are in custody & now we need a new cruiser. The saga continues,” she said on Twitter.

This is just the latest incident amid the uptick being seen in juvenile crime, particularly involving stolen vehicles.

Less than a month ago, a man was killed in New Britain after he was struck by a stolen car while he was out jogging.

Cities and towns all over the state are dealing with the rise in juvenile crime, as police departments push lawmakers to make changes, like imposing harsher penalties when juveniles commit repeat serious offenses.