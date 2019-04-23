BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Three teens charged with setting fire to a historic theater in Stratford are scheduled to face a judge on Tuesday.
Vinny Keller, 18, and two friends, Christopher Sakowicz and Logan Caraballo, face charges for the Shakespeare Theatre fire in Stratford.
The Department of Correction released the mugshots of Keller and Sakowicz on Tuesday.
The fire broke out on Jan. 13 just after midnight.
The theater, which was built in the 1950s, once featured Katherine Hepburn, James Earl Jones, and Christopher Plummer.
In court documents, police said they learned of a text conversation between Keller and his girlfriend where Keller wrote "we are going to burn down Shakespeare."
They said the message was sent shortly before the Stratford building went up in flames.
Keller and Sakowicz were charged with first-degree arson, first-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, first-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree conspiracy to commit arson, third-degree criminal trespass, third-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief.
Caraballo was charged with third-degree conspiracy to commit arson, third-degree criminal trespass, third-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief.
All three are due in Bridgeport Superior Court.
Keller and Sakowicz were also charged in connection with vandalism and storage container fires at Silver Sands State Park in Milford.
The teens were charged with criminal trespass, criminal mischief and larceny for the March 24 case.
An earlier fire on March 19 at Silver Sands remains under investigation.
(1) comment
Hopefully all three of the miscreants will meet their loving bubba in the slammer.
