NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Two teenagers were hurt during a shooting at a spring break party in New Haven.
According to police, a 17-year-old boy was shot on Willow Street, between Mitchell Drive and Nash Street.
The boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police said he was hit in the shoulder as he stood outside a social gathering.
A 15-year-old girl was also hurt, but by glass fragments, police said. She received medical attention for a wound to her leg.
Police actually referred to the gathering as a spring break party for teens because New Haven Public Schools have been off for their April vacation.
Police had no further details.
Anyone with information about the incident asked to contact New Haven detectives at 203-946-6304.
Stay with Eyewitness for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.