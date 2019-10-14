BROOKLYN, CT (WFSB) - Two teens were killed in a crash that closed part of a road in the eastern Connecticut town of Brooklyn.
State police identified the victims as 17-year-olds Shawnna Wojnowski of Plainfield and Brenna Ann Larson of North Grosvenordale.
A third teen, 17-year-old Ashley Adamo of Pomfret, suffered serious injuries.
The crash has shut down part of North Society Road in Brooklyn on Monday morning.
Troopers did not say which teen was behind the wheel.
The crash happened shortly after midnight on Monday.
Troopers said North Society Road was closed at Creasey Road.
According to state police, one vehicle was involved in the crash.
They said the driver negotiated a right curve when she lost control just north of Creasey Road. The vehicle struck a guardrail and continued down a ditch.
Adamo as transported to Hasbro Hospital for treatment.
Woknowski and Larson were pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation, according to state police.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
