PROSPECT, CT (WFSB) -- A group of teens and young adults are spending the night outside to raise awareness about homelessness in the state.
From 10 a.m. on Saturday to 10 a.m. on Sunday, nearly a dozen teens and young adults who attend the Prospect Congregational Church are building a fire, sleeping in tents, and collecting donations for homeless people.
Sitting around a fire on a bitterly cold Saturday night near the intersection of Route 68 and Route 69, the group expresses gratitude for the bit of warmth they’ve created, but they told Channel 3 they’re aware they many in the state do not have the option of a fire.
“When you spend the night out here, it really drives that home,” said the Youth Leader of the Prospect Congregational Church, Sue Hudson.
The group hopes to collect donations, as well.
“I never want to be so naive to be able to say us sleeping out in one night is going to ever open my eyes to what it would be like to live on the street,” explained 22-year-old Kayla Reilly.
They said the collected money and items will later be donated to two organizations in Waterbury. For the group, they said it’s a cause worthy of sacrificing a little comfort to offer that same thing to other.
“We’ve had a lot of money donations,” said 20-year-old Brianna Hudson. “We had a lot of clothing, blankets, canned goods, bottles and cans just like a wide variety of things.”
Although the temps are dipping down into the 20s, the group told Channel 3 this year doesn’t seem as cold as it had in previous years.
They said so far, they’ve collected about $2,500.
