Teens steal from school bathrooms in latest Tik Tok challenge

(WFSB) - Teens have been stealing from school bathrooms due to the latest Tik Tok challenge.
They have been taking sinks, paper towel dispensers, and other large items from schools.
Bradley Hamre a freshman at Enfield school said there were one or two students who were thinking of trying it. "They almost did it, but they didn’t."
The challenge is to show off the biggest item they could take from the school.
Hamre said, "I did say that’s probably not the best idea, but I didn’t get too involved."
While he was able to convince his peer to not do it, other did not heed that call.
Super intendent Chris Drezek confirmed that has had a few items taken. There was even a rug that was stolen, then returned.
They are still trying to track down other items.
Enfield parents, like Jen Higgins, said they are going to talk to their kids about the dangers of social media and peer pressure.
"Kids being kids, but they’re swayed very easily with social media recently, so it’s a difficult time," said Higgins.
Tik Tok is also stepping up, "We expect our community to create responsibly-online and IRL. We’re removing content and redirecting hashtags and search results to our Community Guidelines to discourage such behavior. Please be kind to your schools and teachers."
The Enfield Police said cases could go to the juvenile review board, or even be charged with a felony.
