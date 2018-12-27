MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- Youth in Middletown will be delivering a powerful message about the dangers of drinking and driving on Thursday.
It’s in an effort to raise awareness so people take precautions ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations.
The "Middletown Substance Abuse Prevention Council" will be walking down Main Street at noon in white t-shirts with safe driving messages on them.
The group will then decorate some firetrucks with red ribbons.
According to officials, 220 children under the age of 15 died in crashes involving a drunk driver last year.
