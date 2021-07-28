NORTH STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A temporary alcohol ban has been put in place at the Billings Lake boat launch in North Stonington.
The ban went into effect immediately, and will be in place for the next 90 days.
This comes after an increase in public trespassing and illegal access to off-trail areas on private property and state forest land, environmental official said, as well as littering.
“Since June 2020, DEEP Environmental Conservation Officers and the Connecticut State Police have responded to several disorderly conduct events and assaults at the boat ramp and adjacent properties. Many of these calls for service involved the consumption of alcohol while in and around this property,” a press release said.
The area where the ban is in place includes the boat launch, out to private property south and west of the launch and extends north and east to a portion of Pachaug State Forest.
Signs have been posted to notify visitors.
“We want our parks, forests, boat launches, and waters to be peaceful, family-oriented places where adults and children can feel welcome and safe,” said Mason Trumble, Deputy Commissioner for Environmental Conservation. “This measure, combined with continued supervision and education by DEEP staff and officers, will help restore a welcoming and safe atmosphere for all.”
