WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) -- School is officially out for the year, which means it’s time for summer activities to begin.
However, in the extreme heat, it’s important to take precautions when going outside.
The days are filled with fun at the Windsor Locks Summer Day Camp.
The campers play dodgeball, soccer, basketball, go swimming, do arts and crafts, take field trips, and spend time with friends at Pesci Park.
But when it gets hot out, hydration and staying cool is key.
"I mainly drink a lot of water and I get freeze pops, that keeps me cool too,” said Cyheim Holness, a camper.
Co-director of the camp Jackie Wenzel explains they try to give campers and their families a heads-up before a blazing hot day.
"We let the parents know to bring plenty of water, and to make sure they dress properly,” Wenzel said.
The campers also hang out in the shade and swim in the pool.
"We're fortunate enough to have a pool. In the afternoon, and that heat starts rolling through, we try to keep them in the pool as long as possible,” said Colin MacDougald, a counselor at Windsor Locks Day Camp.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a number of things when it's so hot outside, like drinking plenty of water, wearing light and loose-fitting clothing, and pacing your outdoor activity.
