HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Friday may have started out frosty, but the state has thawed out nicely as temperatures soared to near 60 degrees.
The freeze warning has expired, and temperatures at noon were in the 50s and the sky was sunny.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said temps bottomed out in the upper-20s and low-30s inland Friday morning. Along the shoreline, they were in the mid-30s.
"For the Hartford area, the last time the temperature dropped below freezing was on April 23," Haney said. "That was nearly six months ago."
Temperatures will hit near 60 again on Saturday.
"While not a washout, expect at least scattered showers [Saturday]," Haney said. "Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy and fairly mild with highs near 60."
Sunday, expect things to cool off a bit. It's expected to be in the 50s, brighter, dry and breezy.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
