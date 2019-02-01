HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Following a day of record-breaking cold, a warming trend gets underway on Friday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said the trend has already begun.
"Our warming trend is essentially underway," Dixon said. "While clearly still cold, we’re going up from here!"
High temperatures on Friday should reach into the 20-degree range by the afternoon. That's 10 degrees warmer than Thursday.
By Friday night, they'll drop back into the single digits and low-teens.
Saturday, Groundhog Day, may features some partial cloudiness, but no precipitation is expected.
Also, temperatures will finally climb above freezing in parts of the state with highs 30 to 35.
Lows for Saturday night will be in the upper teens and 20s.
Temps continue to climb on Sunday with highs near 40 degrees.
"We’re storm/precip-free through at least Monday," Dixon said. "Thereafter, there will be some chance for rain Tuesday morning then again Thursday."
However, temperatures will rise close to 50 degrees on Monday and into the 50s on Tuesday.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
