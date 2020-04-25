NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - Ten people are without a place to call home after a fire tore through a New London residence Saturday morning.
According to New London Battalion Chief Keith Nichols, crews responded to 67 Connecticut Avenue around 2:45 Saturday morning for a report of a kitchen fire.
Firefighters arrived to find that the fire had spread from the kitchen and out a rear window to the exterior of the building.
A second alarm was struck shortly upon arrival, which requires mutual aid from surrounding towns be brought in.
It took crews approximately thirty minutes to get the flames under control.
One firefighter complained of dizziness and was subsequently taken to a local hospital for evaluation.
He was released later on in the day and returned to work.
Battalion Chief Nichols says one occupant was also taken to an area hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.
Crews officially cleared the scene around 5:00 a.m.
Nine adults and one child were displaced by the fire.
Members of the Waterford, Poquonnock Bridge, and Submarine Base Fire Departments, as well as the Groton and Waterford Ambulances and Lawrence and Memorial paramedics all responded to assist.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the state fire marshal.
