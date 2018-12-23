HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Ten people, including 2 infants were displaced after a heavy fire erupted on Main Street in Hartford on Sunday.
Deputy Chief Cucuta told Channel 3 that crews responded to 2337-2339 Main Street on Sunday just after 3 p.m.
Deputy Chief Cucuta said upon arrival crews were met with heavy fire in the 3-family home.
By 3:27 p.m., Deputy Chief Cucuta said the fire was knocked down.
No injuries were reported.
The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating, and the Special Services Unit is assisting those who are displaced.
