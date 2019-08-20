LITCHFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Emergency crews were called to a boat crash on Bantam Lake on Tuesday afternoon.
Ten people, including several children, were rescued from the water.
Crews responded to Litchfield Town Beach off Lennox Hill Road.
The two boats collided on the lake and two people were taken to the hospital, but no serious injuries were reported.
One of the boats involved in the crash sunk.
"Very relieved, very relieved everyone was pulled out, which is good. Everybody was accounted for, which brings it down a little bit, the level of urgency," said Chief Robert Ebner, Morris Fire Department.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
State police said they assisted the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection with the investigation.
This is the fourth crash on Bantam Lake this summer.
Ebner believes distracted driving has become a problem on the lake, although the cause of this crash is unknown.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
