WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – On October 21, Waterbury Police conducted a prostitution sting operation.
The investigation took place in the Willow Street Hillside Avenue areas.
Through their investigation, they arrested 10 women on prostitution charges. All ten were held on bond for $2,500.
They appeared in court earlier today, October 22.
Waterbury Police are still working to keep Waterbury neighborhoods and community safe.
