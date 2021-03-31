EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) -Time is ticking for tenants to move out of a shoreline hotel that’s about to get bulldozed.
That’s because the state Department of Transportation bought the Starlight Inn in East Lyme so they can reconfigure the exit 74 interchange and bridge.
But what happens to the two dozen tenants?
The $142 million project will widen I-95 between exits 74 and 75 and install a new bridge and new ramps, which will include the northbound exit, going through what is the Starlight Inn right now.
The Starlight Inn is closed for good, except for the 300 some odd people like David Byk, still living in 19 out of the 46 rooms.
“They told us they’d take care of us, which I doubt,” Byk said.
Byk said the new owners of the inn, the DOT, said they would take care of them. The DOT bought the property last month along with the neighboring Mobil Gas station to reconfigure the I-95 exit 74 interchange at Route 161.
“They’re not giving us any information, nothing,” said Kevin Purcell.
Kevin Purcell says he’s been at the Starlight Inn for about 7 months. He, along with others there are waiting for the DOT to help the relocate as a letter from the state says they would.
“We’re all trying to find places to go,” Purcell said.
Channel 3 reached out to the DOT about the tenants’ situation and they say they basically are the new landlord and the tenants will be paying the state as of March 16 and not Starlight Inn’s manager.
As it stands, town hall says the ball is just starting to roll on this project and the tenants will be hearing from the DOT about their eligibility for relocations benefits and assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.