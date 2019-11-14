HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Tenants in Hartford apartment building are making heartbreaking pleas, saying they’ve had no heat since the cold snap started.
Eyewitness News has reached out to the City of Hartford on Thursday morning about the issue, and now they’re getting involved.
The city has already given violations to another Hartford apartment complex after finding out there was no heat there as well.
“You can tell we have no heat because it’s frozen. This has been going on every year since we’ve been here,” said Todd Mike.
Todd Mike and Jennie Patterson says the Avalon Apartments on May Street in Hartford have been without heat since the cold kicked in.
“No heat in the living room and no heat in the kids’ room,” Patterson said.
Mike and Patterson let Eyewitness News into their second-floor apartment. They have been using a plug-in electrical space heater to keep warm.
“We have small children and you know, we have to keep with sweaters on, hats, gloves, almost like we are outside,” Mike said.
Another woman who lives on the third floor also said she had no heat.
“This is terrible. We need heat in the building. It’s cold outside,” said Dolores Johnson.
The tenants said heat and hot water are included in their rent, but with the space heaters, their electric bills are now sky high.
Eyewitness News went to get answers at Premier Property Management in Enfield. They said they oversee the apartments.
The property manager said the building does have heat. There was an area in the building that had an issue and it has been fixed.
When Eyewitness News called the tenants, they said they still don’t have heat.
“Come on now, we need some heat,” Patterson said.
Anyone without heat should report it to the management company first.
