WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Two Tennessee men were arrested on gun and drug charges by Connecticut State Police early Wednesday morning.
Just before 1 a.m., police stopped a black Nissan Altima occupied by Xavier Young and Deshawn Robertson on Kimberly Avenue.
Young told police he did not have his driver’s license, and through the course of the investigation, troopers said there was apparent criminal activity taking place in the car.
Young and Robertson were asked to exit the car and were patted down for weapons.
Robertson was found to be in possession of two 9mm handgun rounds in his pants pocket. A search of the car found a loaded black and silver SCCY CPX-9mm handgun with a magazine of seven 9mm rounds with one in the chamber.
One K-Bar knife, 11 grams of powdered cocaine, and 9.5 grams of marijuana were also found in the car.
State police said Young and Robertson were found to be convicted felons out of Tennessee and were placed under arrest.
Robertson was arrested for carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, and criminal possession of a firearm. He was given a $75,000 bond.
Young was charged with possession of a controlled substance and illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle. He was given a $50,000 bond.
