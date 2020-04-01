WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Town of West Hartford closed a few more recreational places in town in the name of social distancing.
It said that tennis courts, pickleball courts, and golf courses are closed due to concerns over COVID-19.
The closures apply to both the Rockledge and Buena Vista golf courses.
Playground equipment, basketball courts and other municipal facilities remain closed, as was first announced back on March 25.
However, the town said parks, fields and trails remain open for now. Groups of more than five remain prohibited.
“We are at a critical stage of this highly contagious and dangerous virus. Our main objective is to prevent people from congregating in order to suppress the spread of COVID-19,” said Helen Rubino-Turco, director of leisure services and social services. “We will continue to evaluate conditions and reopen these facilities as soon as we feel it is safe to do so.”
“The health and safety of our community is our primary concern and it is critical that we all follow the CDC’s guidance by physical distancing of at least six feet and not congregating with people," said Mayor Shari Cantor. "We need to temporarily close these recreational assets to allow us to enforce physical distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19."
(1) comment
Distancing: How much farther do you want to be playing tennis or golf?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.