NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - A six and a half hour standoff ended with a man's arrest in Norwalk.
Police said they arrested 40-year-old Robert Lemay shortly after 10 p.m. on Sunday.
Around 3:30 p.m., officers received a report that Lemay was drunk, angry and making threats of using a shotgun against himself and others.
Police said that Lemay had several firearms registered to him.
Officers sent a number of teams to Leman's home on Magnolia Avenue, including tactical response and hostage negotiations teams.
They said after many tense hours, Lemay eventually cooperated and turned himself over to them.
Weapons and ammunition were removed from the home.
Lemay was charged with second-degree threatening and two counts of breach of peace.
His bond was set at $50,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.