ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Around Halloween, two families in Enfield serve up some scares in return for food donations.
They call it the "Terror on Sun Street."
The Laroque family has a tent set up with a lot of spooky scenes that's become a Halloween tradition for many people.
Al Thibodeau's home is no different.
"I have people who came when they were little kids and now they're kids are coming," Thibodeau said. "It's pretty neat."
Admission is a non-perishable food item for the Enfield Food Shelf.
"Last year, we did very well," said Joanne Larocque, Terror on Sun Street. "We did 2,200 pounds of food."
The families are hoping to collect the same amount of food this year, if not more.
If people are planning to head out with their families this Halloween, police do have a few safety tips.
"For the trick-or-treaters, it's light colored clothing, it's using sidewalks when its available, it's making sure that any masks that don't interfere with vision [and] trick-or-treating with a group," said Chief Alaric Fox, Enfield police. "And I think for parents it's very important to make sure they're keeping an eye on the little ones and checking all of that candy to make sure nothing has been tampered with. Make sure everything is intact."
