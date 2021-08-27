TERRYVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Fair season in Connecticut continues on Friday with the Terryville Lions Country Fair.
The fair opens at 4 p.m. and runs until 11 p.m.
Organizers said that masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be needed indoors, but not outdoors.
They said they didn't anticipate any changes, put urged fairgoers to check the event's website here for possible updates.
Friday's events include bingo, the Hazzard County Band at 8 p.m., and a fireworks show at 10 p.m.
The fair runs through Sunday.
Saturday's hours are 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Sunday's hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For a list of other fairs happening on Connecticut this season, head here.
