Plymouth Police arrested a Terryville man for abusing a boy after police said the boy left his bedroom door open.
Police arrested Terryville resident William Hunt on Wednesday for an incident in which he hit a young boy, pushed him to the floor, stomped on his back, and kicked his side on September 16th.
Police said the victim, who is not related to Hunt, said Hunt was angry that the he left his bedroom door open, with the air conditioner running, while he used the bathroom.
The victim suffered blood in his eye, bruising, and a scratch on his neck and chest.
Hunt was charged with Disorderly Conduct, Assault, Strangulation, and Risk of Injury. Hunt was held on a $50,000 bond.
He is due back in court on October 23rd.
