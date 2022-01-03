(WFSB) – Test distribution sites around Connecticut are dealing with a high demand, leading to long lines as well as early site closures.
Residents are saying they want to do the right thing, but the long lines are becoming a frustration. This is especially true when trying to schedule a pharmacy test in a timely manner. Amy Savignac, a Franklin resident says the earliest she could book was January 13.
“It’s pretty insane and the CDC guidelines have changed as well, so here we are and there’s no testing anywhere,” says Savingac.
Governor Lamont says, “we can’t have everybody rush the gate for the test at the exact same time, I just urge a bit of common sense here. I can’t mandate common sense.”
There were long lines in communities like Stonington, who were distributing home test kits provided by the state.
“I think it’s good. I wish they had more, but we do what we can. I already got shut out once this morning,” says Steve Bloom a Stonington resident.
Many Connecticut residents feel the same way, they are looking for better planning.
The Uncas health district and other’s say the lines should ease as more test sites and home kits become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.