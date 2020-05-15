HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- On Friday, CVS Health opened 12 new drive-through testing sites in Connecticut.
Although testing is expanding, the state is still prioritizing who can be tested.
People who have COVID-19 related symptoms are at the top of the list for testing right now.
Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe said anyone who has symptoms should be prioritized.
Next up are people who work in nursing homes, correctional facilities, and first responders.
They are also encouraging people who think they may have had close contact with someone who has COVID-19 to get tested.
The state says as they expand testing capacity, and would like to start testing asymptomatic people, but right now they are prioritizing at risk folks.
"We're not encouraging the ‘worried well,’ as they're often referred to, who don't have any reason to suspect that they could or would have COVID. We're really looking to prioritize testing capacity for the coming weeks around those people who are at the higher risk profiles,” Geballe said.
For anyone in one of those categories, CVS is scheduling appointments for the new testing sites starting Friday.
The new testing sites in Connecticut include:
- CVS Pharmacy, 7 Durant Avenue, Bethel, CT
- CVS Pharmacy, 905 South Main Street, Cheshire, CT
- CVS Pharmacy, 3514 Main Street, Coventry, CT
- CVS Pharmacy, 54 East High Street, East Hampton, CT
- CVS Pharmacy, 875 Enfield Street, Enfield, CT
- CVS Pharmacy, 2639 Main Street, Glastonbury, CT
- CVS Pharmacy, 1057 Boston Post Road, Guilford, CT
- CVS Pharmacy, 479 Blue Hills Avenue, Hartford, CT
- CVS Pharmacy, 150 Washington Street, Hartford, CT
- CVS Pharmacy, 323 Cromwell Avenue, Rocky Hill, CT
- CVS Pharmacy, 525 Buckland Street, South Windsor, CT
- CVS Pharmacy, 1 Hawley Lane, Stratford, CT
For more information on the site locations and how to register, click here.
