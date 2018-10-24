STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - Testing continues on a newborn found at a recycling center in Stamford.
The body was found on Oct. 16 at the City Carting and Recycling Facility.
According to police, they reached out to law enforcement partners in neighboring states for assistance.
They also said the State office of the Medical Examiner is completing a forensic analysis.
An autopsy with preliminary findings was completed; however, a number of other tests are still in progress.
Police said the child could only be described as a white or hispanic male.
They do not know if the child was stillborn or died after birth.
Investigators ruled out the possibility that the child came from material that originated in Nassau County, NY or Andover, MA.
They said they are now focusing their efforts on the material that was delivered by a company that services Westchester County, NY, including Danbury and Ridgefield, CT, and from local material delivered from lower Fairfield County, CT.
The material was delivered to areas including Stamford, Westport, and Norwalk. The majority of the material that was processed on the morning of Oct. 16 is known to have come from commercial properties and dumpsters.
The Stamford Police Department is urging for anyone with information to contact 203-977-4420. All calls will be kept confidential.
