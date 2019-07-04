WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) – “The theme is patriotism. Come out, show your red, white and blue. Show your love for your country.”
In Wllimantic, that’s exactly what thousands of people did at the Boom Box Parade. Dubbed “Connecticut’s unique people’s parade” – there’s nothing else like it around.
“My wife says, I want to do something. Let’s go to the Boombox Parade,” said Donald Bastien of Plainfield.
On this Fourth of July, the Bastiens returned to a tradition that is untraditional. The parade features plenty of custom floats and marchers.
You’ll hear marching band music, but you won’t see the band.
“So someone came up with the idea to- everyone bring out their boom boxes. Have the radio station turn on band music. Turn it up the music along the road, and that was the beginning and it’s been a hit ever since,” said Bastien.
The Boom Box Parade has been running 34 years strong. Even while the portable music player is considered obsolete to newer generations, they appreciate this relic of sounds.
“It’s different. It’s pretty cool. It’s nothing I’ve ever seen before,” said Evin Shea of Griswold.
There is no theme, no pre-registration is required. You can share whatever message you want on Main Street in a sea of thousands of spectators. You just have to bleed red, white and blue and celebrate America’s liberties.
“The freedom to be who you are,” said Kristin Vargas of Willimantic.
“Like being able to like choose what you want — like what you want to do through your life,” Shea said.
