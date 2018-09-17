ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut Food Bank and Foodshare 16th annual Convoy of Caring departed from Rocky Hill to Bloomfield on Monday morning.
The yearly event brings together business from all over Connecticut that gather to donate more than 30-million meals.
Businesses big and small send trucks, vans and more to be part of the convoy. All filled with donations for both food banks.
Participants gathered at the Sheraton Hartford South in Rocky Hill for a celebration breakfast Monday morning.
With a state police escort, the convoy pulled out of Capital Boulevard in Rocky Hill.
"It's our way of thanking the Connecticut food industry for all that they donate to us over at Foodshare and Connecticut Food Bank," said Jason Jakubowski, president and CEO, Foodshare. "We couldn't do what we do if it wasn't for them."
The convoy of trucks made its way north on Interstate 91 to the Foodshare distribution center in Bloomfield.
"In Hartford and Tolland counties alone, there's 121,000 people who are food insecure," Jakubowski said.
"One in eight adults, one in about six kids face food insecurity which means they run out of food sometime during the year," said Bernie Beaudreau, CEO, Connecticut Food Bank.
Several Connecticut business participate in the event, including Big Y, Sysco CT, Garelick Farms, Guida's and Ocean State Job Lot. Learn more by visiting Foodshare's website here.
The organizations partner with regional food banks.
They told Channel that it was touching to be part of such an event and to watch the convoy actually depart.
"Just to see all these great people come out and they're so generous and they don't even know the people we're helping," said Donna Ayer, executive director, Bread for Life. "Yet they want to help people in need."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.