DURHAM, CT (WFSB) - The 99th annual Durham Fair kicks off Thursday afternoon.
The fair is known as Connecticut’s largest agricultural fair, and boasts many favorites, like the demolition derby, animal pulls, and much more.
Melissa Etheridge will be performing at the fair on Friday night, and Scotty McCreery will perform on Saturday evening.
If you are heading to the fair, there are some major changes to parking.
All of the recent rain has saturated the main lots on the fairground.
Volunteers say even golf carts were getting stuck in the mud.
Crews have put up road block signs where people are used to parking. Part of the lot flooded, cars were getting stuck, so people aren't allowed to park in the normal lot.
Staff for the fair are directing fair-goers to new parking locations at Tilcon, Bristol-Meyers Squibb, and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield.
There is handicapped parking at Strong School and Coginchaug High School.
Shuttles to the fair are free.
For details on parking, click here.
Tickets for the fair are $14, and it runs through Sunday.
For more information, click here.
See a full list of other upcoming fairs here.
