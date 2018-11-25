WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB)- Children's Reading Partners is holding its 5th Annual Greater Hartford Holiday Book Drive this holiday season.
The book drive runs from November 26 to December 21, 2018.
Books can be donated at four drop off locations:
• Beth El Temple, 2626 Albany Avenue, West Hartford
• Beth Sholom B’nai Israel, 400 East Middle Turnpike, Manchester
• Congregation Beth Israel, 701 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford
• Keller Williams Realty, 29 South Main Street, West Hartford
Donated books should be appropriate for grades Pre-K through 4 and be paperback or hardcover. They should be new or gently used.
Religious books, damaged books, and toy or sticker books cannot be accepted.
Those interested in making a donation can donate here. All contributions are used to buy new books for students.
In 2017, more than 3,000 new and used books were collected and more than $1,100 was donated online.
For more information you can visit their website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.