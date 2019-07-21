PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) – Hundreds are expected at the 12th Annual Petit Family 5K Road Race Sunday morning in Plainville.
There will be plenty of water on site and on the course as the excessive heat continues. The key is to stay hydrated.
Channel 3 spoke with doctors who said whatever race you’re running this weekend, use common sense. Wear light colored clothing, stay hydrated, wear sunscreen, and find shade or a cool spot.
The Petit Family 5K Road Race supports families and women affected by domestic violence.The foundation and race was started more than a decade ago by Dr. William Petit, whose wife and two daughters were murdered.
Dr. Petit says the race has become an annual friend and family tradition. It is a 3 Cares event.
Registration starts at 7 a.m. At 8:30 there will be a Kids Fun Run. The adult 5K race starts at 9.
The race starts at Diamond Avenue and East Street in Plainville. For more information on the race, click here.
