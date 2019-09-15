EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Dozens of wishes are coming true Sunday as Wishes on Wheels celebrates its 20th Anniversary.
The event raises money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation to help kids with cancer.
The event at Rentschler Field gives kids the chance to ride in their dream vehicle. They will have nearly 700 trucks to choose from.
The convoy leaves Rentschler Field at 9:15 a.m. They will be joined by WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry.
After the ride, Wish families will gather for a carnival at Rentschler.
Registration for the event opened at 6:30 a.m.
For more information on the event, click here.
