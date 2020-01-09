HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Seven deaths have now been linked to flu complications.
The Department of Public Health released its weekly update on Thursday, which reported the sixth and seventh adult deaths.
The two new deaths were patients were between the ages of 25 and 49.
The previous deaths were people over the age of 65.
Just this past week, there were 194 hospitalizations linked to the flu. The total for the season so far is 472.
As of Jan. 4, health officials said 1,6513 positive influenza tests have also been reported.
A closer look at this week's flu statistics can be found here.
Health officials also remind folks that there is still time to get a flu shot.
The flu typically starts circulating widely in November or December and peaks by February.
During recent flu seasons, most flu related deaths have been reported in people 65 years and older.
Health experts also say washing your hands often is a great way to prevent the illness, in addition to getting your flu shot.
To find out where you can get a flu shot, click here.
7 out of 3,560,000 (3.56 Million). This isn't news it's an advertisement for the drug dealers. Also please note the article does not say whether these people had the vaccine or not.
