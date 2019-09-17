(WFSB) - Vaping was connected to the deaths of seven people in the United States and prompted federal health officials to activate their emergency operations center.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's action came after a second death linked to vaping and e-cigarette use was reported in California.
Researchers from Yale University in New Haven said they have been looking into the effects of e-cigarettes and vaping for years. They are looking at a number of things to better understand it and the appeal of vaping products. Lawmakers are pushing for more to be done.
A public health officer in California confirmed the seventh death in the United States from lung disease related to vaping.
Other deaths related to vaping were reported in several other states, and hundreds of people have been hospitalized with cases of lung disease nationwide, including in Connecticut, according to local health officials.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal said he wants flavors to be banned, along with a bill that would invest $500 million over the next 10 years to address e-cigarette use among teens.
Yale’s Tobacco Center of Regulatory Science is on its second five-year grant. It is looking at everything from the chemical reactions taking place to the different types of flavors.
The recent cases triggered the CDC to activate its emergency operations center, which will help strengthen its response to the health threat.
There has been pushback from those who work in the vaping industry. They argue it has traditionally been safe and claim it can even help people stop smoking.
They also argue that it's blackmarket products made with unknown materials that are causing the medical issues.
More people die from aspirin every year.
