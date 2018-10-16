DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - Candidates for the the 5th Congressional District in Connecticut will square off on Tuesday night in Danbury.
Republican Manny Santos is set to take on Democrat Jahana Hayes.
Santos is the former mayor of Meriden.
Hayes is a political newcomer from Waterbury who was named the 2016 national teacher of the year.
They won their primaries back in August.
Both are looking to take Rep. Elizabeth's Esty's seat. Esty announced that she would not seek reelection following misconduct allegations against one of her staffers.
The debate is set to happen at the Portuguese Cultural Center in Danbury at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.