HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The heat, humidity and chance for storms continues on Tuesday.
A heat advisory is in place for all counties except Litchfield through Tuesday night.
"The combination of high temperatures and high humidity will send the heat index, what you feel, to a dangerous 95 to 100 degrees," said meteorologist Mark Dixon. "That is why the heat advisory is in effect for most of the state."
An air quality alert is also in place for Litchfield, Fairfield, Hartford, northern New Haven and northern Middlesex counties until 11 p.m.
The fourth heat wave of the year was achieved as 90 degrees was hit just before noon at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks.
"Also, we [broke] the record for the most 90-degree days in one month," Dixon said. "The record, which was tied, [stood] at 17 days in 2016."
In a repeat of Monday's weather, isolated storms are possible Tuesday afternoon.
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 p.m. for Litchfield County.
Track them with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
"[They] could produce heavy rain, frequent lightning and perhaps some small hail," Dixon said. "Given the slow moving nature and heavy rain that is possible, localized poor drainage flooding can't be ruled out."
Any storms that develop will quickly dissipate as the sun sets.
A cold front arrives on Wednesday, which will lead to some scattered showers and thunderstorms mostly in the afternoon and evening.
"Some storms will be capable of producing downpours and a gusty wind," Dixon said.
Temperatures will be in the 80s to possibly near 90 degrees.
Once the front shifts east, drier air should enter the state and put overnight temperatures into the 60s.
The month of August will begin seasonably warm with temperatures in the 80s and tolerable humidity.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
