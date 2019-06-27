(Meredith) -- It’s that time of year where we celebrate our country’s independence with family, barbecues and lighting fireworks. Fireworks are a staple of Independence Day, but if handled incorrectly, the results can be deadly.
Here are some tips to make sure you and your family stay safe this holiday. Obey all local laws regarding the use of fireworks. Know your fireworks; read the cautionary labels and performance descriptions before igniting. A responsible adult should supervise all firework activities. Never give fireworks to children. Alcohol and fireworks do not mix. Save your alcohol for after the show. Wear safety glasses when shooting fireworks. Light one firework at a time and then quickly move away. Use fireworks outdoors in a clear area; away from buildings and vehicles. Never relight a “dud” firework. Wait 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water. Always have a bucket of water and charged water hose nearby. Never carry fireworks in your pocket or shoot them into metal or glass containers. Do not experiment with homemade fireworks. Dispose of spent fireworks by wetting them down and place in a metal trash can away from any building or combustible materials until the next day. FAA regulations PROHIBIT the possession and transportation of fireworks in your checked baggage or carry-on luggage. Report illegal explosives, like M-80s and quarter sticks, to the fire or police department.
Pet safety tips
We can't forget about our furry family members, so here are a few tips to make sure they stay calm and don't get too frightened by the explosions. Don’t bring your pets to a fireworks display, even a small one. If fireworks are being used near your home, put your pet in a safe interior room to avoid exposure to the sound. Make sure your pet has an identification tag, in case it runs off during a fireworks display. Never shoot fireworks of any kind (consumer fireworks, sparklers, fountains, etc.) near pets.
