CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Another world class golfer has committed to play in Connecticut's PGA Tour stop.
Bryson DeChambeau, who is currently ranked 5th in the Official World Golf Ranking, will play in the Travelers Championship at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell this summer.
DeChambeau is a five-time winner on the PGA Tour.
“Bryson has captivated the golf world with his performance and unique view of the game,” said Nathan Grube, Travelers Championship tournament director. “We have been able to get to know him since he accepted an exemption back in 2016 and the fans have loved seeing him here every year since.”
DeChambeau joins two other ranked players. Second-ranked Brooks Koepka and 4th-ranked Justin Thomas already committed to play in the 2019 Travelers Championship.
The golf tournament runs from June 17-23 in Cromwell.
For more, visit its website here.
