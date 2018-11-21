(WFSB) - A bone-chilling forecast is on tap for Thanksgiving and it's causing some concern on the football fields.
A number of high schools and police departments announced the moving of games that had been scheduled for Thanksgiving Day.
- Amity Regional at North Haven High School moved to Wednesday at 6 p.m.
- Cheshire at Southington high schools moved to Wednesday at 6 p.m.
- Maloney/Platt high schools in Meriden moved to Wednesday at 6 p.m.
- Bristol Central vs Bristol Eastern moved to Friday at 2 p.m.
- Portland vs Rocky Hill moved to Wednesday at 6 p.m.
- New London vs NFA moved to Wednesday at 6 p.m.
- Hartford Public vs BHS/WHS moved to Wednesday at 6 p.m.
- Waterbury's Crosby vs Kennedy moved to Wednesday at 6 p.m.
- East Haven vs Branford moved to Friday 11 a.m.
- New Fairfield vs New Milford moved to Wednesday at 4 p.m.
For a look at the forecast, head here.
When Maloney and Platt square off, it’s always a big game, even more so this year with both teams fighting for playoff positioning.
But with bitter cold temps in store for Thanksgiving morning, the district decided to move up the game by a day.
“It looks like temperatures on Thursday morning will be in the single digits, with wind chill, maybe even colder, and we have Wednesday night available, we have a terrific field and facility here and we really want this to be a special event for the students,” said Meriden Superintendent of Schools Mark Benigni. “Switching a game from Thursday morning to Wednesday night, involves changing police coverage, making calls to officials, getting the message out. I did a district wide message, so our students and families know, but it’s not a big deal and I think it will be in everyone’s best interest to play tomorrow evening.”
Meriden isn't the only town that decided to reschedule their game.
Bristol Central High School football players won't be playing on Thanksgiving Day this year.
Temperatures on Thanksgiving will be in the teens and 20's.
The wind chill will be the worst part, feeling like temperatures are in the single digits if not-sub zero for a period of time.
Before the decision was made to change the game, the band teacher told students to dress in layers, and said if they didn't want to come that they didn't have to, all because instruments could freeze.
Now, the game will be played Friday at 2 p.m.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the weather and high school football.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.