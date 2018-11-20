(WFSB) - A bone-chilling forecast is on tap for Thanksgiving and it's causing some concern on the football fields.
A number of high schools and police departments announced the moving of games that had been scheduled for Thanksgiving Day.
- Amity Regional at North Haven High School moved to Wednesday at 6 p.m.
- Cheshire at Southington high schools moved to Wednesday at 6 p.m.
- Maloney/Platt high schools in Meriden moved to Wednesday at 6 p.m.
For a look at the forecast, head here.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the weather and high school football.
