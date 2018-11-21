HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - It's a chilly one on Thanksgiving Day so bundle up as your make your way to dinner!
Meteorologist Scot Haney said the arctic cold front will bring temperatures into the teens and lower 20s. Haney said when the wind blows, temps will sink into the single digits, or even below zero.
"The record low for November 22nd is 14 degrees, set in 1969. The coldest high temperature for that date is 27 degrees, set in 1978," said Haney.
"For any Thanksgiving Day, the record low is 12 degrees, set on November 28th, 2002, and the coldest high is 27 degrees, set on November 23rd, 1989. Many, if not all, of these records will be tied or broken."
Records date back to 1905.
Towns started posting about warming centers that will be available for people who need to get out of the cold. See them here.
Several high school football games had to be rescheduled because of the forecast. See the list here.
Record cold may last into Friday morning. However, it may ease up a bit during the afternoon with highs in the low- and mid-30s.
"Big-time relief from the cold weather is on the way! Saturday morning will be cold with lows 15-25, but the afternoon hours will be much more comfortable with highs in the 40s," Haney said.
Saturday is expected to be rainy with lows in the mid- to upper 40s, Haney said. But, by Sunday, sunshine is on its way with highs in the 50s. And, by Monay, temps should be more 'seasonable' in 40s.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
