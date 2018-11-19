The brutally cold weather expected on Thursday is already impacting local Thanksgiving Day events.
Channel 3 spoke with the organizers of the Malibu Fitness Thanksgiving Day 5K on their recommendations for runners who are signed up to run on Thursday morning.
Nearly 1,000 runners will line up early in Farmington at the Malibu Fitness Gym before Thanksgiving dinner to make sure they earn the calories that come later.
Malibu Fitness co-owner and race organizer, Jack Banks told Channel 3 that he is urging runners to dress warmly in thin layers, wear gloves and a hat, drink plenty of water, and arrive early to stay warm inside the facility.
Just down the road in Bristol, the cold weather is forcing Bristol Central High School’s Thanksgiving Day game and marching band plans.
The Director of Instrumental Music, John Abucewicz issued a letter to parents of students participating in the marching band that students will be taking shifts during play, and must dress warmly.
“This will be one of the colder games that we've had in the last several years. I am reminding the students to LAYER. I would suggest base layer thermals,” Abucewicz wrote.
But, the show and the 5K must go on, with preparations.
“The nice thing is by 8 a.m., it’s over so you can go home and relax and have a nice Thanksgiving dinner and it doesn’t blow your whole day,” said Banks.
The Malibu Fitness 5K begins at 6:45 a.m., but runners and supporters can warm-up in the gym ahead of time.
For spectators and runners, stop by and say "Hi!" to Scot Haney and the Weather Tracker who will greet visitors on Thursday morning.
Malibu Fitness said they are proud to donate 100% of the proceeds to various charities, including the Channel 3 Kids Camp!
