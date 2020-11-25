CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) -- ‘Thanksgiving Eve’ is one of the biggest nights for bars, but coronavirus concerns have it looking like just another Wednesday night.
Usually you’d see a crowd shoulder-to-shoulder at a local bar, but this year, there’s plenty of elbow room everywhere you look.
“We were going to have a big party, but we cancelled that because it’s safer to stay at home,” said Ebony Ocasio, of Middletown.
That’s the mindset of millions this year, as everyone from the governor to the Centers for Disease Control is asking people to limit gatherings.
However, it’s also taking a toll on restaurants that depend on their bar business, like Chicago Sam’s in Cromwell.
“My bartenders and my waitresses are really taking a tough hit on this,” said Ryan Kealey, general manager of Chicago Sam’s.
He said there’s a significant drop off in business this year compared to last.
“We can fit 410 people in here and we’d be turning people away at one point,” Kealey said Wednesday evening.
They’re now only allowed to go to half capacity, but they’re not even close to reaching that.
He said people have been shying away after the state made restaurants close at 9:30 p.m. each night.
“It’s gut wrenching to have to make everyone leave at 9 at night,” Kealey said.
The establishment is following the guidelines at every turn, but Kealey says it’s not really generating extra business.
“People are very scared to come out and we do understand, but if you take a look around, we have more plexiglass and we’ve taken every single thing we can possibly to do ensure the safety of everyone,” Kealey said.
While the crowds are few in public view, Kealey maintains behind closed, private doors, gatherings continue and those are happening without the strict safety guidelines that restaurants provide.
“I do last call at 9 p.m., the first thing they do is go to the package store and then from the package store, home. It’s just big groups of 10, 20, 30 people but you’re telling me I can only have eight people to a table,” Kealey said.
The rules are strict for businesses. The state even increasing the fines for violating the rules up to $10,000, but over the course of the pandemic, actual fines are really few and far between.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.