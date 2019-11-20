NORWICH, CT (WFSB) -- A Thanksgiving Eve football game in southeastern Connecticut has being rescheduled.
The game between New London and Norwich Free Academy will now be held on Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 1 p.m. in Norwich, instead of 6:30 p.m. when it was originally set for.
According to a press release, the time change is due to "recent conflict between citizens from both cities."
While the Norwich and New London police departments recommended that the game be rescheduled, the ultimate decision was made by Norwich Free Academy.
“We realize there may be some who are inconvenienced by the change, but we strongly uphold our commitment to the safety of our citizens,” Norwich police said in a press release.
The two football squads have been competing since 1875, the oldest match-up in the country.
At this time, there have been no specific threats made about Norwich Free Academy, the Thanksgiving game, athletes, faculty, or students.
There will be enhanced security measures in place as a precaution.
