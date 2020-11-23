HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Gas prices this Thanksgiving are shaping up to be the lowest in five years.
According to AAA on Monday, the average price for a gallon of regular is $2.10 in Connecticut.
The price in 2015 was $2.05.
“Typically, cheaper gas prices are an incentive for people to travel during a holiday weekend, but that is just not the case this year,” said Amy Parmenter, spokesperson for AAA in greater Hartford. “AAA forecasted a decrease in Thanksgiving travel year-over-year due to increasing COVID-19 positive case numbers, renewed quarantine guidelines and the latest CDC guidance. All of this has prompted Americans, who had plans to travel, to reconsider spending the holiday at home.”
As of Monday, nearly half of all states had gas price averages that were 50 to 75 cents cheaper than a year ago. West coast states saw the biggest year-over-year savings, while the majority of southern states’ averages were $1.99/gallon or less.
In its latest report, the Energy Information Administration measured demand, for the week ending Nov. 13, at 8.2 million b/d. That was not only a weekly decrease, but the lowest demand reading since mid-June.
Americans can expect gas prices to continue to push less expensive heading into December.
To see other state averages for gas prices, head to AAA's website here.
